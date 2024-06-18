911 phone lines down across Mass., callers urged to use alternative numbers

Massachusetts is experiencing a 911 outage, according to the state, as well as police and fire departments across the commonwealth.
It wasn't immediately clear what was causing the outage. A Public Safety Alert rang out across phones in Massachusetts Tuesday.
The cause of the statewide 911 system's disruption was under investigation, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said Tuesday afternoon.
"If you are experiencing an emergency, please use the direct line for your local police department," said the agency, which oversees the system, in a statement. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."
State police also noted the outage, referring callers who need help to regional dispatch centers.
Police in Boston, Worcester, Medford and Malden and fire departments in Brockton and Hanson were among the first to share information on the outage. The agencies urged people who need help to call the local number for their department.
"9-11 is currently down statewide," Boston police said in a statement. "If you are experiencing an emergency please pull a Fire Box."
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu mentioned the outage at the start of her Boston Celtics NBA Championship parade news conference Tuesday afternoon, saying, "We've been in touch with the state and all the relevant officials to work on getting this resolved."
The State 911 Department, which oversees the system, hasn't put out a statement on its social media pages about the outage. NBC10 Boston reached out for more information.
During a national AT&T phone network outage in February, Massachusetts State Police urged the public not to call 911 just to see if it works.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.