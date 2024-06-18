911 phone lines down across Mass., callers urged to use alternative numbers

Massachusetts is experiencing a 911 outage, according to the state, as well as police and fire departments across the commonwealth.

It wasn't immediately clear what was causing the outage. A Public Safety Alert rang out across phones in Massachusetts Tuesday.

The cause of the statewide 911 system's disruption was under investigation, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said Tuesday afternoon.

"If you are experiencing an emergency, please use the direct line for your local police department," said the agency, which oversees the system, in a statement. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

The State 911 Department is aware of a disruption to the 911 system and is investigating the cause.



If you are experiencing an emergency, please use the direct line for your local police department.



We will provide further information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/3h6Sry24ap — Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (@EOPSS) June 18, 2024

State police also noted the outage, referring callers who need help to regional dispatch centers.

The State 911 Department is experiencing a technical issue affecting public safety answering points (PSAPs) across the State. If you need State Police assistance, please call one of the following regional dispatches.

Numbers on FB, IG and https://t.co/7TdB02l9dN — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 18, 2024

Police in Boston, Worcester, Medford and Malden and fire departments in Brockton and Hanson were among the first to share information on the outage. The agencies urged people who need help to call the local number for their department.

"9-11 is currently down statewide," Boston police said in a statement. "If you are experiencing an emergency please pull a Fire Box."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu mentioned the outage at the start of her Boston Celtics NBA Championship parade news conference Tuesday afternoon, saying, "We've been in touch with the state and all the relevant officials to work on getting this resolved."

The State 911 Department, which oversees the system, hasn't put out a statement on its social media pages about the outage. NBC10 Boston reached out for more information.

Massachusetts is currently experiencing a statewide 911 disruption. If you have an emergency in Worcester, call The Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) June 18, 2024

🚨 911 OUTAGE 🚨 There are currently several agencies in the Greater Boston area experiencing a 911 outage.

You will not be able to get through to our dispatch by dialing 911. However, you can get through by dialing our direct lines at 781-322-1212. Text to 911 is not working at… pic.twitter.com/NM4osIulxo — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) June 18, 2024

⚠️911 OUTAGE⚠️



We are currently experiencing an outage with the 911 system. Please call 781-395-1212 for emergencies and non-emergencies at this time. pic.twitter.com/KO4ZcMRqZb — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) June 18, 2024

The current 911 system is down statewide,if you have an emergency and need assistance pull your nearest Fire Box, or call the Boston Fire Department at

617-343-2880. You can also get assistance by going to your nearest Firehouse. pic.twitter.com/bv5xWSddz9 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 18, 2024

Major 911 outage in Massachusetts. If you need the Fire Department you can call 508-583-2323 or pull your nearest Fire Alarm Box. If you need the police call 508-941-0200. pic.twitter.com/JOzpzRxG4A — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) June 18, 2024

⚠️⚠️ATTENTION⚠️⚠️

Areas of the state are experiencing a temporary 9-1-1 outage. For emergencies, try 911. If there is a problem connecting call the Regional Old Colony Communications Center at 781-934-1553 or the Hanson Fire Department directly directly at 781-293-9571. — Hanson Fire (@HansonFire) June 18, 2024

During a national AT&T phone network outage in February, Massachusetts State Police urged the public not to call 911 just to see if it works.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.