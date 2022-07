A 92-year-old man was pronounced dead after being pulled Wednesday afternoon from a New Hampshire lake.

The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said Wednesday evening that responders were called to Squam Lake in Sandwich around 4 p.m. for a possible drowning.

Crews performed CPR on the man, identified as William Duryea of Exeter, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 603-227-2117.