99 Restaurant & Pub Closes Another Mass. Location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local chain of family-friendly restaurants is getting ready to close another one of its locations.

According to a source, the 99 Restaurant & Pub in Canton is shutting down this weekend, with a call placed to the Turnpike Street spot confirming that it plans to close after business hours on Sunday November 27. This will be the third location of the chain to close this year, with outlets in Somerville and Saugus also shutting down, though the Saugus closure was more of a move of sorts as a new location opened in Middleton a few weeks after it shuttered.

The address for the 99 Restaurant & Pub in Canton is 362 Turnpike Street (Route 138), Canton, MA, 02021. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.99restaurants.com/