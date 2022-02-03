Local

New 99 Restaurant & Pub to Open on the North Shore

99 Restaurant

A local chain of family restaurants is opening a new location in the northern suburbs of Boston.

According to its website, the 99 Restaurant & Pub is opening soon in Middleton and is now hiring for the new location, with the address indicating that it will be moving into the space on S Main Street that had been home to the Main Street Grill, and before that, Hailey's Restaurant and Pub and Dailey's Restaurant & Pub. Once it opens, the new location of the 99 will join a number of outlets across Massachusetts, along with others in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and New York. (The chain is headquartered in Woburn.)

The address for the upcoming location of the 99 Restaurant & Pub is 245 South Main Street (Route 114), Middleton, MA, 01949. The website for the chain is at https://www.99restaurants.com/

