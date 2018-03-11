Former Patriots Players Report Symptoms of Head Impacts

The list includes numerous Patriots' Hall of Famers, including Nick Buoniconti, Raymond Clayborn, Sam Cunningham, Steve Grogan, John Hannah, Stanley Morgan and Steve Nelson, according to a Boston Globe report.

About 42 of the 100 players on New England's first three Super Bowl title teams say they are experiencing symptoms of repetitive head impact, according to a Boston Globe report.

The list includes numerous Patriots' Hall of Famers, including Nick Buoniconti, Raymond Clayborn, Sam Cunningham, Steve Grogan, John Hannah, Stanley Morgan and Steve Nelson.

“There are days when I just wake up and don’t want to be around anybody,’’ 35-year-old former Patriots defensive back Randall Gay told the Globe. “I just want to be in a room by myself, not doing anything, not even watching TV, and I can’t explain what’s going on.’’



More than 340 former NFL players or their estates have sued the NFL and former helmet manufacturer, Riddell, over brain injury claims. In 2015, the NFL teams agreed to pay an estimated $1 billion to settle injury claims by nearly 5,000 former players.