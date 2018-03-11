Former Patriots Players Report Symptoms of Head Impacts - NBC10 Boston
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: 
Winter Storm Watch
BOSTON-desktop

Former Patriots Players Report Symptoms of Head Impacts

By Ronald J. Agrella

Published at 12:33 PM EDT on Mar 11, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

Find NBC Boston in your area

for your channel

Channel 10 on most providers

Channel 15, 60 and 8 Over the Air

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Former Patriots Players Report Symptoms of Head Impacts

    The list includes numerous Patriots' Hall of Famers, including Nick Buoniconti, Raymond Clayborn, Sam Cunningham, Steve Grogan, John Hannah, Stanley Morgan and Steve Nelson, according to a Boston Globe report.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    About 42 of the 100 players on New England's first three Super Bowl title teams say they are experiencing symptoms of repetitive head impact, according to a Boston Globe report.

    The list includes numerous Patriots' Hall of Famers, including Nick Buoniconti, Raymond Clayborn, Sam Cunningham, Steve Grogan, John Hannah, Stanley Morgan and Steve Nelson.

    “There are days when I just wake up and don’t want to be around anybody,’’ 35-year-old former Patriots defensive back Randall Gay told the Globe. “I just want to be in a room by myself, not doing anything, not even watching TV, and I can’t explain what’s going on.’’

    More than 340 former NFL players or their estates have sued the NFL and former helmet manufacturer, Riddell, over brain injury claims. In 2015, the NFL teams agreed to pay an estimated $1 billion to settle injury claims by nearly 5,000 former players.

    Get the latest from NBC Boston anywhere, anytime:

    App

    Download our FREE app for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our e-mail newsletters.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices