Former Patriot Wants to Reveal 'the Truth' About Why Malcolm Butler Was Benched for Super Bowl LII - NBC10 Boston
BOSTON-desktop

Former Patriot Wants to Reveal 'the Truth' About Why Malcolm Butler Was Benched for Super Bowl LII

By NBC Sports Boston Staff

Published 2 hours ago

Find NBC Boston in your area

for your channel

Channel 10 on most providers

Channel 15, 60 and 8 Over the Air

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Former Patriot Wants to Reveal 'the Truth' About Why Malcolm Butler Was Benched for Super Bowl LII
    NBC Sports - Boston
    Former Patriot Marquis Flowers wants to reveal 'the truth' about Super Bowl LII

    Even though Marquis Flowers played just one season with the New England Patriots, he claims to know where at least one of the bodies is buried. 

    In Flowers' one season in New England, the Patriots (surprise, surprise) reached Super Bowl LII, but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick surprisingly benched star cornerback Malcolm Butler in that game, and there's never been a great explanation for the decision. The Patriots defense, without Butler, had trouble slowing down Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl MVP award.

    Since 2017, few details have surfaced about Belichick's questionable decision. Flowers, however, seems to know the secret.

     

    Flowers, 26, might not retire for another few years, but hopefully he doesn't forget about his promise. After all, Patriots aren't forgetting the "Philly Philly" game any time soon. 

    Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices