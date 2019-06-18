Former Patriot Wants to Reveal 'the Truth' About Why Malcolm Butler Was Benched for Super Bowl LII

Former Patriot Marquis Flowers wants to reveal 'the truth' about Super Bowl LII

Even though Marquis Flowers played just one season with the New England Patriots, he claims to know where at least one of the bodies is buried.

In Flowers' one season in New England, the Patriots (surprise, surprise) reached Super Bowl LII, but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick surprisingly benched star cornerback Malcolm Butler in that game, and there's never been a great explanation for the decision. The Patriots defense, without Butler, had trouble slowing down Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl MVP award.

Since 2017, few details have surfaced about Belichick's questionable decision. Flowers, however, seems to know the secret.

Ima tell y'all the truth about Super Bowl LII when I Retire 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) June 14, 2019

Flowers, 26, might not retire for another few years, but hopefully he doesn't forget about his promise. After all, Patriots aren't forgetting the "Philly Philly" game any time soon.

