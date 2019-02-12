Former Congressman and 2020 presidential candidate John Delaney is the latest speaker at the "Politics & Eggs" ongoing series. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019)

Former congressman and 2020 presidential candidate John Delaney was the latest speaker in the "Politics & Eggs" event series on Tuesday.

From 2012 to 2018, the Democrat represented Maryland's 6th congressional district. Prior to his political career, Delaney was a nonprofit leader, entrepreneur and business leader.

Delaney was one of the first Democrats to announce his run for the 2020 presidency after he announced it in July 2017.

"Politics & Eggs" is an event that is a traditional stop for White House hopefuls as they canvas New Hampshire ahead of the state's first-in-the-nation primary.