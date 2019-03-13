Patriots' 1st Free Agent Signing is a Familiar Face

Brandon Bolden #38 of the New England Patriots looks on during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

An original New England Patriot is back for more.

The Patriots are signing free agent running back Brandon Bolden to a two-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning.

After a one-season hiatus, Brandon Bolden is returning to the #Patriots on a 2-year deal, source said. The core special teamer and RB spent last season with the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

Bolden spent the 2018 season with the Miami Dolphins after six seasons in New England from 2012 to 2017.

The 29-year-old played primarily on special teams in Miami but did torch the Patriots in Week 13, scoring touchdowns on his two lone carries for a total of 60 yards in the Dolphins' upset win.

But Bolden now is reunited with the club that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012, and he'll likely play a key role.

