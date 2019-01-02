Josh McDaniels has a lot on his plate in the early days of 2019.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator is expected to interview with the Green Bay Packers on Friday for their head coach opening, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.

The Packers requested permission Monday to interview McDaniels as they search for a replacement for Mike McCarthy, and it appears that permission was granted. Green Bay also reportedly wants to interview Patriots linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores, although we haven't heard if and when that interview will take place.

New England does have the benefit of the playoff bye week, as it secured the AFC's No. 2 seed and a spot in the Divisional Round with Sunday's win over the New York Jets. This time period typically is when head coach candidates conduct interviews, as McDaniels and Flores both spoke with suitors last January.

It appears both McDaniels and Flores will be putting that time to use, as the coordinators have received interest from a handful of NFL teams already.

