The New England Patriots have a busy offseason coming up, and the first part of that process arrives Monday at noon ET when the legal tampering period for NFL free agency begins.

The Patriots have many free agents able to hit the open market, most notably Trey Flowers, Trent Brown and Stephen Gostkowski.

New England also figures to be active in the trade market with a league-high 12 picks in the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft. The Patriots reportedly already agreed to acquire defensive end Michael Bennett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Follow all of the trades, free agent signings and departures with our 2019 Patriots offseason tracker.

