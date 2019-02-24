The Massachusetts billionaire who founded a Waltham-based private equity firm is facing a criminal charge in connection with a months-long investigation into human trafficking at massage parlors in Florida.

John W. Childs, the 77-year-old Massachusetts billionaire who founded a Waltham-based private equity firm, is facing a charge of solicitation of prostitution after a wide-ranging investigation across several counties, Vero Beach police said.

Childs’ firm, J.W. Childs Associates, is located in an office building on Totten Pond Road in Waltham. A spokesman for the company declined to comment Sunday night.

Friday, the firm announced Childs' retirement and noted that he had not been active in the managing of the company.

"John built an enduring and strong business and we appreciate his many contributions to JWC," managing partner Adam Suttin said in a statement. "I look forward with confidence to the next chapter for our firm and wish John well."

NBC10 Boston went to a Chestnut Hill home Sunday that is listed under John W. Childs. A woman who answered the door Sunday identified herself as Childs' housekeeper and said he is in Florida right now.

Childs' home is just doors down from the gated home of Robert Kraft.

The owner of the New England Patriots is facing similar charges in connection with the same series of prostitution busts in Florida. Jupiter police said Kraft visited a massage parlor at least twice, each time paying for sex with a prostitute.

Kraft has denied that he did anything illegal.