Spacey's Lawyers Can Examine Texts, Cell Phone Records of Alleged Victim

Lawyers for Kevin Spacey will be allowed to examine the cell phone of the man the actor is accused of groping as well as surveillance footage from the Nantucket bar where the alleged assault occurred.

Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett allowed both requests in a ruling Thursday. He denied several other defense requests, including one seeking credit card transactions and employment records from the Club Car Restaurant and another seeking phone records of the victim's mother.

The Oscar-winning former "House of Cards" actor is charged with groping an 18-year-old man on Nantucket in 2016. The man says Spacey unzipped his pants and fondled him. The assault allegedly occurred at the Club Car Restaurant's crowded bar, where the young man worked as a busboy.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to felony indecent assault and battery. His lawyers have called the accusations "patently false."

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. in Nantucket District Court.

