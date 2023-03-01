Crash Causes Injuries, Lane Closure on I-95 in Peabody

A crash that involved multiple vehicles closed a lane of traffic on Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 south in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to the state's department of transportation.
The crash, which caused injuries, happened in the area of Exit 62.
The left lane was closed as of 9:15 a.m., according to MassDOT.
Additional information was not released, including the severity of injuries.
