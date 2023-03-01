Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
traffic

Crash Causes Injuries, Lane Closure on I-95 in Peabody

By Matt Fortin

A crash that involved multiple vehicles closed a lane of traffic on Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 south in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to the state's department of transportation.

The crash, which caused injuries, happened in the area of Exit 62.

The left lane was closed as of 9:15 a.m., according to MassDOT.

Additional information was not released, including the severity of injuries.

