Roxbury

Reported Shooting in Roxbury Under Investigation: Boston EMS

By Matt Fortin

Police and EMS responded early Friday morning to a reported shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston.

Boston EMS has confirmed that it took two people to a nearby hospital after responding to a reported shooting on St. James Street.

First responders could not provide the condition of the two people transported.

The incident is under investigation by the Boston Police Department.

