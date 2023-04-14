Reported Shooting in Roxbury Under Investigation: Boston EMS

Police and EMS responded early Friday morning to a reported shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston.
Boston EMS has confirmed that it took two people to a nearby hospital after responding to a reported shooting on St. James Street.
First responders could not provide the condition of the two people transported.
The incident is under investigation by the Boston Police Department.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.