An abandoned rail car caught fire in the Somerville area on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 70 Rear 3rd Ave., according to authorities.

According to Somerville FD Local 76, engines from Cambridge and Boston assisted in taking down the fire.

No injuries were reported. There were no impacts to Commuter Rail service. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Keolis, who manages the Commuter Life.

