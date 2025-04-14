A 250-year-old debate: Where was the ‘shot heard round the world' fired?

As the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War approaches, a familiar battle is brewing in Massachusetts. For two centuries, the towns of Lexington and Concord have been locked in a heated debate: where exactly did the "shot heard round the world" originate?

David Wood, curator of the Concord Museum, points out that the famous quote itself comes from Ralph Waldo Emerson. But the precise location of that pivotal shot remains a point of contention. "For 200 years now," Wood notes, the debate between Concord and Lexington has persisted.

Concord stakes its claim to the iconic phrase because Emerson penned it in 1837 for the dedication of a monument at the Old North Bridge.

"If you take it very literally, you could say, 'Oh Emerson of course is talking about the firing at the north bridge.' Emerson isn't that literal," Wood said. "It gets attached to the North Bridge because that's where Emerson was in delivering the line."

However, just a few miles down the road, Lexington offers a different narrative. Steve Cole, captain of the Lexington Minute Men, firmly maintains, "Indeed, the first shots of the American Revolution were on the Lexington battle green on April 19, 1775."

On that momentous day, British troops marching towards Concord encountered local militia in Lexington, according to local author and historian Alex Cain.

"A shot is fired. We don't know who. We have no idea. The British insisted it was the Americans. The Americans insisted it was the British," Cain said. "As a result, those two British companies of a hundred men opened fire on Parker's company at point-blank range."

Cain, who has published extensively on his American Revolution research, admits his neutral location in Merrimack, Massachusetts, allows him to avoid taking sides. However, if pressed, he leans towards Lexington.

"I think if I had to, I'd have to say, sorry, Concord. Everything began in Lexington," Cain said.

Despite the ongoing debate, Concord Museum curator David Wood prefers to take a broader view, echoing Emerson's sentiment. He emphasized that the events of April 19 involved more than just Lexington and Concord.

"There were more than 20 communities that sent their militia and minute companies into the field on April 19 quickly enough that they actually engaged -- with live fire -- engaged the column of British regulars. Twenty-three or more communities," Wood said. "It wasn't just Concord and Lexington, so the debate can look a little petty."

While the friendly rivalry between Lexington and Concord is likely to continue, the 250th anniversary serves as a reminder that the "shot heard round the world," wherever it originated, ignited a revolution that shaped the course of history.