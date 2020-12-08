A Beloved South End Bar Has Apparently Gone Into Hibernation

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A beloved neighborhood bar in the South End of Boston appears to have closed for the winter.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Delux Cafe on Chandler Street has shuttered for the time being, with the Instagram page for the place saying "A huge THANK YOU to all of our wonderful friends and neighbors who have supported us through such a difficult time. Delux will be temporarily closed until further notice but we wish you all safe and happy holidays and hope to see you all again very soon!" It is not known when the bar might reopen, though other local spots that have temporarily closed are looking to reopen in the spring or when the pandemic lessens its grip on the restaurant industry, so it is possible that this would be the case with Delux Cafe, but as soon as we confirm, we will post an update here.

Delux Cafe is a longtime watering hole that is a favorite among locals, with the place being known for its unpretentious atmosphere along with its cocktails and reasonably-priced comfort food.

The address for Delux Cafe is 100 Chandler St, Boston, MA, 02116. Its website can be found at https://www.thedelux.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)