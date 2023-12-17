A big beer merger and a bagel company looking to expand: This week's food news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between December 11 and December 17, 2023.

Dorchester Brewing Company and Aeronaut Brewing to Merge

A couple of local breweries are going to be joining forces.

Baleia Is Getting Ready to Open in Boston's South End

A new dining spot with Portuguese influences will soon be opening in the South End of Boston, and a local restaurant group is behind it.

Exodus Bagels Plans to Add a Dining Space to Its Facility in Roslindale

A bagel company in Roslindale that shuttered its Jamaica Plain shop a few years ago is hoping to expand its production facility to include seating for customers.

Imperial China in Framingham Is Closing

An old-school Chinese restaurant in the western suburbs of Boston is getting ready to shut down.

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen in Boston's South End to Close December 31; Will Be Rebranded

A Southern-style restaurant that is known in part for its live music will soon be shutting down for the time being, as it gets ready for a rebranding.

