Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

A Cape Cod Post Office Has Been Deemed a COVID-19 Cluster

Two of the employees are Chatham residents

By Josh Sullivan

Hands of a laboratory worker holding positive test tube for COVID-19 coronavirus
Getty Images

The North Chatham Post Office has been categorized as a COVID-19 cluster after four employees have tested positive for the virus within the last several days.

Two of the employees are Chatham residents. The other two live elsewhere on Cape Cod, according to a notice from the town manager.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

COVID-19 6 hours ago

‘This Happened So Quickly': Police Officer and Father of 4 Fighting for His Life After Contracting COVID

US Capitol 7 hours ago

Capitol Riot: No Federal Charges for Anyone in Mass. So Far

Everyone who has been to the post office since Dec. 28, 2020 is urged to contact their primary care doctor and get tested for the virus.

The employees who have tested positive will not be identified for privacy reasons, the notice said. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Cape CodPost Officechatham
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us