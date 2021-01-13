A Cape Cod Post Office Has Been Deemed a COVID-19 Cluster

The North Chatham Post Office has been categorized as a COVID-19 cluster after four employees have tested positive for the virus within the last several days.

Two of the employees are Chatham residents. The other two live elsewhere on Cape Cod, according to a notice from the town manager.

Everyone who has been to the post office since Dec. 28, 2020 is urged to contact their primary care doctor and get tested for the virus.

The employees who have tested positive will not be identified for privacy reasons, the notice said. Further information will be released as it becomes available.