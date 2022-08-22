Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA

‘A Complex Mess': The Orange, Green Line Shutdown Is Underway, and People Have Thoughts

Commuters are all over social media sharing their experiences, warnings and complaints as everyone tries to navigate the Boston area with what amounts to a temporarily redesigned transit system for hundreds of thousands of regular Orange and Green line riders.

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

Confusion. Frustration. Hostility. And on the flip side, some pleasant surprises. An unprecedented MBTA closure is underway and commuters are all over social media sharing their experiences, warnings and complaints as everyone tries to navigate the Boston area with what amounts to a temporarily redesigned transit system for hundreds of thousands of regular Orange and Green line riders.

Officials have been warning of potential "chaos" brought on by the closures, and some riders seem to agree, pointing to confusion over where to pick up shuttle busses, slower commute times and congested traffic. But there were also some positives - some commuters enjoyed the leather seats and air-conditioned shuttle bus ride, while others simply reported a commute that was "not bad." And of course there was no shortage of jokes about how the whole thing is shaking out.

Here's a look at how riders felt things were going on Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Though Monday was the first weekday commute, transportation officials warn that with many still working from home at the start of the week the true test may come Tuesday, when more people head to work in person.

More on the Orange Line shutdown

MBTA 10 hours ago

‘So Far, So Good': No Major Issues on First Weekday Commute of Orange, Green Line Closures

commuting 1 hour ago

How Late Were You Monday? Here's What Orange, Green Line Commuters Said

MBTA 5 hours ago

Interactive: See How Busy Each Station Closed on the Orange, Green Lines Is

This article tagged under:

MBTABOSTONOrange Linegreen lineGovernment Center
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us