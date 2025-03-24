A detailed look at the latest restaurant openings and closings in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between March 17, 2025, and March 23, 2025.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Kiin Is Getting Ready to Open in East Cambridge

A new Asian restaurant will soon be opening in Cambridge after being in the works for nearly two years.

Full Story



Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Cafe Reynard Opens Inside Idle Hands Craft Ales in Malden

A brand new cafe has opened just north of Boston, and it resides inside a brewery.

Full Story



The Panini Press Opens in the Former Take Away Space in Norwood

A new option for sandwiches has debuted southwest of Boston, taking over the space where a neighborhood restaurant known in part for its seafood had once been.

Full Story



LaRosa's in Andover to Expand, Opening a New Location in Newburyport

The people behind an Italian restaurant north of Boston will be opening a second location, with this one also being north of the city.

Full Story

The Bagel Table at The Street Chestnut Hill Has Closed

The first location of a local group of bagel shops has shut down.

Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]





Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)



