A detailed look at the latest restaurant openings and closings in Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between March 17, 2025, and March 23, 2025.

Kiin Is Getting Ready to Open in East Cambridge
A new Asian restaurant will soon be opening in Cambridge after being in the works for nearly two years.
Cafe Reynard Opens Inside Idle Hands Craft Ales in Malden
A brand new cafe has opened just north of Boston, and it resides inside a brewery.
The Panini Press Opens in the Former Take Away Space in Norwood
A new option for sandwiches has debuted southwest of Boston, taking over the space where a neighborhood restaurant known in part for its seafood had once been.
LaRosa's in Andover to Expand, Opening a New Location in Newburyport
The people behind an Italian restaurant north of Boston will be opening a second location, with this one also being north of the city.
The Bagel Table at The Street Chestnut Hill Has Closed
The first location of a local group of bagel shops has shut down.
