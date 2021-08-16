‘A Disaster': Mass. Lawmakers, Veterans Slam Afghanistan Withdrawal

Massachusetts lawmakers who support support the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan are slamming the way the Biden Administration is handling it.

“To say that today is anything short of a disaster would be dishonest. Worse, it was avoidable," Congressman Seth Moulton wrote on Twitter Sunday night. "The time to debate whether we stay in Afghanistan has passed, but there is still time to debate how we manage our retreat.”

Moulton, who served as a marine for four tours in Iraq, released a statement on Twitter denouncing what has become a chaotic evacuation.

The Taliban swept into Kabul Sunday after capturing every other major city in the country. President Ashraf Ghani fled, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.

Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital's airport Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. The U.S. Embassy has been evacuated and the American flag lowered, with diplomats relocating to the airport to aid with the evacuation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The crisis prompted an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. The White House is defending the decision to withdraw. President Biden is expected to address the nation in the next few days.

Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to Kabul.

In the meantime, thousands of U.S. soldiers are being deployed to maintain control of the airport in the capital. Local veterans and Massachusetts lawmakers are criticizing the chaotic situation.

"Now tell me how the mission was accomplished when -- in a matter of days -- the Taliban overtakes the country," retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Burt Comfort said. "How is the terrorist threat eliminated?"

Congressman Jake Auchincloss, who represents Massachusetts' fourth district, said he plans to question national security officials at a congressional briefing two weeks from now.

A Marine veteran who led patrols through villages contested by the Taliban in 2012, Auchincloss said he understands why fellow veterans are frustrated by what is happening on the ground.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss, who represents Massachusetts fourth district, says the United States is making the right move by drawing down our presence in Afghanistan.

“The anger and the frustration that fellow veterans feel watching these scenes unfurl, and I feel them as well, should be directed first and foremost at the national security officials for the last two decades who have lied to the American people about the viability of the counterinsurgency mission,” said Auchincloss.

The current situation creates an opportunity for the Afghans and Afghan leadership to seize hold of their nation and forge it by holding on to Kabul, Auchincloss said.

Asked if he thought the government could hold on to the capital, the congressman replied, “Yes, I do think they can.”

Auchincloss said the U.S. spent 20 years and $2 trillion to build up a 300,000 person army and air force. The counterterror mission in Afghanistan was successful, he said, but a counterinsurgency mission could have never succeeded.

“We would win every battle,” said Auchincloss. “The United States military cleaned the Taliban’s clock every time they got into a skirmish and yet we would still lose the war because counterinsurgency is the act of building a nation and only the people of that nation can build it.”

U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized additional U.S. troops for deployment to Afghanistan, according to a statement from a defense official. That raises to roughly 5,000 the number of U.S. troops to ensure what Biden calls an “orderly and safe drawdown” of American and allied personnel. U.S. troops will also help in the evacuation of Afghans who worked with the military during the nearly two-decade war.

The last-minute decision to re-insert thousands of U.S. troops into Afghanistan reflected the dire state of security as the Taliban seized control of multiple Afghan cities in a few short days.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that officials are on track to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31. The president commended military leadership for achieving their counter-terror objectives in the region and defended the decision to withdraw, saying “We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build. That is the right and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country.”