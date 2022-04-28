A Dog Stolen Nine Years Ago From Boston Has Been Reunited With His Owner

A Yorkie whose owner reported him stolen nine years ago has been found and reunited with his family, police in Stoughton, Massachusetts said Thursday.

According to police, Stoughton Animal Control Officer (ACO) Michelle Carlos found Rex running loose on Record Street Wednesday afternoon. He did not look well cared for, police noted.

Rex was microchipped and when Carlos contacted his owner, she learned he was reported stolen out of Boston nine years ago.

His owner, Marzena, arrived at the police department for a long-awaited reunion. Rex, she said, had originally been purchased after she lost a family member, only to be taken away.

Marzena took Rex, who is now 11 years old, home to meet her kids and he is settling in.

Carlos reminds pet owners of the importance of microchipping - this happy ending wouldn't have happened without one.