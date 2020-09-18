‘A Fearless Trailblazer': New England Politicians React to Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death swept across the nation Friday night, New England politicians were quick to react on social media, calling the Supreme Court Justice a "hero" and "fearless trailblazer."

Ginsburg, who died Friday at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, is being remembered by local politicians as an American icon who made the country better in her pursuit of justice for all.

In Massachusetts, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Ginsburg, who was "many things to the American people," was a "brilliant jurist. A fearless trailblazer. A tireless champion of justice and equality who exemplified grace and strength."

"She made this country a better place for all," Walsh said on Twitter. "May she rest in eternal peace. God bless RBG."

Democratic Congressman Richard Neal echoed Mayor Walsh's thoughts, calling Ginsburg "a true trailblazer."

"Our country will forever be indebted to her and the inroads she made for every woman, young girl, and person in our great nation," Neal shared on Twitter.

Rep. Katherine Clark called Ginsburg a "hero for women and a hero for justice," saying she felt profoundly grateful for the 87-year-old's life and legacy.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III agreed, writing, "she gave everything she had to the cause of justice for all."

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the strongest forces this country has known," he said. "Grateful to the family and friends who shared her with us for a lifetime," he said. "Keeping them -- and this country -- in our prayers tonight."

Congressman James McGovern, Chairman of the House Rules Committee, said he and his wife Lisa are "heartbroken."

"Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer through and through. Her tenacity and intellect were unmatched. A true champion for women’s rights and equal justice," he wrote on Twitter. "This is a colossal loss for our country. May her memory guide us through the difficult days ahead."

In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu shared his condolences in a tweet writing, "Valerie and I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the entire family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her."

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal called RBG "a giant."

"The world is a different place because of her," he wrote on Twitter. "More than the laws she forged are the lives she touched. She will always be an American icon—breaking barriers w/courage & conviction, & letting nothing stop her from the classroom to the courtroom."

In Vermont, Sen. Bernie Sanders called Ginsburg's death "a tremendous loss to our country."

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the great justices in modern American history," he said on Twitter. "She will be remembered as an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights."

Several of the politicians also made mention of the vacancy on the court, with just over six weeks until Election Day.

Ginsberg’s death will likely lead to a heated battle over whether or not her replacement should be nominated now, or if her seat should remain vacant until the outcome of the presidential race.

Sen. Blumenthal believes the vacancy should not be filled "until we have a new president," he said on Twitter.

"This close to the election, there is no way that the United States Senate can or should act before the voters decide," he wrote.