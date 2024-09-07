Weather

A few scattered showers this weekend; isolated thunderstorm possible

If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, heads up -- we will have a high threat of rip currents along with high surf

By Dominic Brown

NBC Universal, Inc.

The weekend is finally here! After several days of sunny, fall-like weather in the Boston area, we’re tracking a few showers for your weekend. However, we’re not expecting a washout.

We’re starting this Saturday with low clouds and fog in parts of Greater Boston. As we move through this day, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Late this evening, a cold front will push a few scattered showers over eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. While an isolated thunderstorm is possible, the threat for severe weather remains low.

Scattered rain will continue overnight tonight and should wrap up before daybreak on Sunday.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Saturday and in the low 70s on Sunday.

If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, heads up!

We will have a high threat of rip currents along with high surf through today. This is all due to an area of low pressure spinning well offshore of the New England coast.

Large breaking waves of 4 to 9 feet are expected in the surf zone. Be careful! The threat for high surf and rip currents will subside a bit by Sunday. Still, think twice before getting into the water this weekend.

Next week, get ready for the sunshine!

In fact, we’re tracking several days of sunny, warm weather in Greater Boston. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Lows will be in the 50s.

