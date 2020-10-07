A Glimmer of Hope for The Kinsale and The Asgard?

[This story first appeared in Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Tuesday, it was mentioned that two of the most popular Irish pubs in the Boston area had closed, but now we have learned that there is still a bit of a chance they could return if all goes well.

A message sent to us today from the people behind both places mentions that The Kinsale at Center Plaza in Boston and The Asgard in Cambridge's Central Square "temporarily" closed because "it was unfeasible to remain open." We have been told that they are currently in negotiations to possibly be able to return, with the message saying that the hope is that "we can work out a scenario where we can reopen, otherwise we can't continue."

As stated earlier, both pubs had notes out front yesterday that said "It is with great sadness to announce that the [Kinsale/Asgard] is not able to be a viable business during the Pandemic and is now closed."

[Earlier Articles]

The Kinsale Irish Pub & Restaurant at Center Plaza in Boston Has ClosedThe Asgard in Cambridge's Central Square Has Apparently Closed

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)