A good news/bad news week for pizza lovers in Greater Boston

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between December 4 and December 10, 2023.

Sally's Apizza Opens in Woburn December 14

A legendary Connecticut pizzeria is just about ready to arrive in the Greater Boston area.

The Future of Oath Pizza Is Unknown as a Number of Locations Shut Down

A group of pizzerias that got its start on Nantucket faces an uncertain future.

Suasday in the North End Is Closing

A dining spot in Boston's North End that is known in part for its Cambodian sandwiches is saying farewell.

Shiki in Brookline Is Closing

A Japanese restaurant in Brookline is getting ready to shut down.

Blue Ribbon Brasserie Opens in Kenmore Square

A new dining spot from a NYC-based restaurant group has debuted in Boston.

