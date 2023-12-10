boston restaurant talk

A good news/bad news week for pizza lovers in Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Sally's Apizza

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between December 4 and December 10, 2023.

Sally's Apizza Opens in Woburn December 14
A legendary Connecticut pizzeria is just about ready to arrive in the Greater Boston area.
Full Story

The Future of Oath Pizza Is Unknown as a Number of Locations Shut Down
A group of pizzerias that got its start on Nantucket faces an uncertain future.
Full Story

Suasday in the North End Is Closing
A dining spot in Boston's North End that is known in part for its Cambodian sandwiches is saying farewell.
Full Story

Shiki in Brookline Is Closing
A Japanese restaurant in Brookline is getting ready to shut down.
Full Story

Blue Ribbon Brasserie Opens in Kenmore Square
A new dining spot from a NYC-based restaurant group has debuted in Boston.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

