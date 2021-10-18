‘A Great Loss': Local Lawmakers Mourn Colin Powell's Death

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family announced in a statement. He was 84.

His family said in a statement the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was fully vaccinated and had been receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

Several members of New England's mostly Democratic Congressional delegation reacted on Twitter to the shocking news.

"Marcelle & I are devastated by Colin Powell's untimely passing," Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy said. "He was a wise, decent & generous spirt. He & Alma were married on the same day that we were and most yrs on that day we'd talk with & tease each other. Our hearts are heavy & our thoughts are w/ Alma & their family."

"After a distinguished career of service, General Powell's final legacy was to put country over party at a time when it was difficult to do so," Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said of the longtime Republican's decision to endorse Barack Obama in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections.

"My prayers are with the Powell family as they mourn a great loss," Connecticut Rep. Jahana Hayes said. "Gen. Colin Powell led a life full of service and his remarkable legacy will continue to impact the world."

Powell was a four-star general who served as secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush, the first African American to serve in the job.

In 1989 Powell became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

Probably the most controversial moment of his career came before the United Nations in 2003 when he argued before the Security Council the case for invading Iraq. He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction. Iraq’s claims that it had not represented “a web of lies,” he told the world body. The program did not exist.

Powell later told PBS' "Frontline" that the speech was a “blot” on his record.