The district attorney for Boston is calling for a state judge to reverse the decision to dismiss criminal charges against a man who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the middle of his criminal trial in Boston last month and is also requesting a federal review of ICE's action in the case.

The matter revolves around William Martell-Lebron, who was taken into federal custody in the middle of his trial on March 27 and not returned for court the following day. Boston Municipal Court Judge Mark Summerville later dismissed the case in state court over prosecutorial misconduct, and found an ICE agent in contempt. Specifically, the court found that two Massachusetts State Police troopers and ICE agent Brian Sullivan communicated about the arrest beforehand, knowing it would impact the trial.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Summerville called the issue a "disturbing case" that violated Martell-Lebron's right to a fair trial.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, whose office was responsible for the prosecution, is appealing Summerville's decision to dismiss the charges. The DA's office is arguing that Summerville's finding that the ICE arrest was the only factor preventing Martell-Lebron from appearing is flawed.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The DA also defended its attorneys, saying, "Judge Summerville expressly found that the assigned prosecutors did not engage in any misconduct. Instead, he found that two Massachusetts State Police sergeants and Officer Sullivan were members of the 'prosecution team,' and engaged in egregious misconduct, which he wrongly imparted to the Commonwealth."

Martell-Lebron's Andover-based attorney, Murat Erkan, said he doesn't believe Hayden's claim that his office had nothing to do with ICE detaining his client, calling that claim "gaslighting."

Hayden's office has requested that the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security investigate ICE's actions in this case. Previously, Hayden has called the behavior "unacceptable and unprofessional" and said that ICE's actions undermined work to ensure public safety in the city.

This is the latest legal pushback in the controversial case, which is causing conflict between state and federal-level agencies. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley told Hayden in a letter sent earlier this month that his office could not pursue charges against Sullivan or any other federal officials involved in the case, saying "it is inappropriate to suggest to the public that federal officers can be criminally prosecuted by your office or any other state or local prosecutor’s office for performing their official duties" while noting that interfering with an immigration officer's efforts to execute the law is a felony offence.

The contempt charge against Sullivan was dismissed.

What happened after ICE agents detained Martell-Lebron last month

Martell-Lebron was detained by ICE agents outside of court on March 27 after the start of his jury trial on charges of providing false information on a license application, as The Boston Globe first reported.

ICE has said they grabbed Martell-Lebron on the first day of his trial because he's really Juan Carlos Baez, a resident of the Dominican Republic previously convicted of drug trafficking.

"That was the purpose of the trial was to determine whether or not the government could prove that," Erkan argued.

Summerville held an emergency hearing on the matter the following day, when he ordered ICE to return Martell-Lebron, who remains in federal custody, to court for trial. He was not brought back.

Erkan called what had happened obstruction of justice and alleged a plan involving the state to deport Martell-Lebron. Erkan said that all it took was an email for ICE agents to show up at previous hearings, yet they later ignored the order to appear in courtr.

During the hearing, Summerville repeatedly overruled objections and threatened to throw out the lawyer for Assistant District Attorney Jack Lucy.

Lucy was called as a witness, where he admitted that ICE agent Brian Sullivan shared his intention over the phone the day before the trial to take Martell-Lebron into custody. Lucy said he met with Sullivan and two state troopers during a break the next day, and Sullivan said they would take him at the end of the trial.

"Prosecutors from the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office had no knowledge that the defendant was going to be arrested that afternoon," Assistant District Attorney Cailin Campbell said in court.

Hayden has doubled down on that message, saying that his prosecutors acted ethically and will continue to do so.

The judge found that Massachusetts State Police troopers played a role in letting ICE know when Martell-Lebron would be leaving court.

A judge wants answers after the defendant in a Massachusetts trial was detained by ICE during the first day.

"There was a plan in place," Summerville said at the hearing. "There was an operation place."

"This is a plan to stop the defendant — to disappear him — during his ongoing jury trial so that he can't defend himself," Martell-Lebron's attorney said.

ICE released a statement at the time, saying "Officers with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston field office apprehended Juan Carlos Baez (aka Wilson Martell-Lebron), a 49-year-old, illegally present Dominican national with prior drug trafficking convictions, after he departed the Boston Municipal Court March 27, 2025.”