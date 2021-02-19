Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Chase Winovich

A NH City Is Feeling Some Serious Love From Pats Star Chase Winovich

"Portsmouth is randomly the coolest place in the world," the Patriots defensive end tweeted in January, and word is he's already rented a place

By Brian Burnell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Defensive end Chase Winovich, the Patriots' answer to Thor, has been professing his love with Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and the feeling's mutual.

The football player started talking the city up on Twitter in January.

"He spent some time here last year and fell in love with it and wants to continue, and I think it's a great thing," Mayor Rick Becksted said.

'New England Patriots' Linebacker Chase Winovich cooks his favorite hometown sandwich with Anna Rossi.

Winovich's tweets, "Portsmouth is randomly the coolest place in the world" and "New Hampshire is so cool," got this response from Gov. Chris Sununu: "Let me know if you need help moving."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

And he might! The mayor said folks here are excited: "We've got restaurants stepping up. They go and name a sandwich after him."

That would be the Roundabout Diner, where the manager, Jake Posternak, has gone farther than that.

"It's cool, you know? I have a spare room in my condo. We offered it to him. He's welcome to stay," he said.

That won't be necessary, because word is Winovich has already rented a place for a couple of months.

More Patriots News

Patriots 10 hours ago

Why Latest Salary Cap Update Is Good News for Patriots This Offseason

NFL Draft Feb 18

Carson Wentz Trade: What Reported Colts-Eagles Deal Means for Patriots

University of New Hampshire student Sabrina Eisen is psyched: "Awesome! I hope he comes in to where I work. ... My mom is obsessed with him. My mom loves Chase Winovich."

No one here is surprised by Winovich's affection for Portsmouth.

Ryan Dunaway, who's spent lots of time in Portsmouth said he loves it.

"Great bars, great food, great restaurants, great people," he said.

A behind-the-scenes journey with The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as they work to keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Becksted grew up here and said Portsmouth has come a long way.

"There were biker bars up and down ... that you did not partake in it. So definitely it's an evolution that's happened in Portsmouth," he said.

And Winovich is a welcome addition to the local flavor, according to local Rich Rosek.

"I think it would be a fantastic place for him to be able to do that, obviously being a sports personality that he is and everything. So Portsmouth is what it is and it's an additional booster shot for him to be in the area," Rosek said.

True… because, as Becksted pointed out, "Who wouldn't want a New England Patriot in their town?"

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chase WinovichNew HampshireNew England PatriotsPORTSMOUTH
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us