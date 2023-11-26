A quick look at some of the new restaurants opening in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between November 20 and November 26, 2023.

The Painted Burro Opens in Harvard Square

A small group of Mexican restaurants has expanded to a new location in the heart of Cambridge.

Jason Santos Hopes to Open a Restaurant in the Former Oak + Rowan Space in Boston's Fort Point

A well-known local chef and restaurateur is looking to open another dining spot, and this one would take over the space that had previously been home to an upscale Fort Point restaurant.

Scobie's to Open in Dorchester's Adams Village Neighborhood

A brand new dining and drinking spot that plans to have the feel of the rural pubs found along the West Coast of Ireland is on its way to a Boston neighborhood.

The Townshend in Quincy Is Closing, Will Be Replaced with a New Concept

A casual upscale tavern known in part for its cocktails is shutting down, though the people behind it will be bringing a new concept to the space.

The Hidden Door Opens in Marblehead

A new cocktail lounge has come to the North Shore.

Blue Ribbon BBQ Is Opening at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway