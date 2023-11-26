boston restaurant talk

A quick look at some of the new restaurants opening in Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/The Painted Burro

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between November 20 and November 26, 2023.

The Painted Burro Opens in Harvard Square
A small group of Mexican restaurants has expanded to a new location in the heart of Cambridge.
Full Story

Jason Santos Hopes to Open a Restaurant in the Former Oak + Rowan Space in Boston's Fort Point
A well-known local chef and restaurateur is looking to open another dining spot, and this one would take over the space that had previously been home to an upscale Fort Point restaurant.
Full Story

Scobie's to Open in Dorchester's Adams Village Neighborhood
A brand new dining and drinking spot that plans to have the feel of the rural pubs found along the West Coast of Ireland is on its way to a Boston neighborhood.
Full Story

The Townshend in Quincy Is Closing, Will Be Replaced with a New Concept
A casual upscale tavern known in part for its cocktails is shutting down, though the people behind it will be bringing a new concept to the space.
Full Story

The Hidden Door Opens in Marblehead
A new cocktail lounge has come to the North Shore.
Full Story

Blue Ribbon BBQ Is Opening at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway 

