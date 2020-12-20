Mass. Native Has Chance to Go to the Moon

After six months aboard the International Space Station, a Randolph native has been named as one of the 18 astronauts with a chance to go to the moon.

Scott Tingle, a graduate of Blue Hills Regional Technical School, has been selected as a member of NASA’s Artemis Team, according to a news release from Jill Rossetti, the school's superintendent.

The team will work toward putting one man and one woman on the moon in 2024 for further exploration. They would then use data from that mission to prepare a future mission to Mars, the release stated.

“Scott has always been an inspiration for all of our students,” Rossetti said. “He is kind, hardworking and overall an excellent role model for students at Blue Hills. We are excited for this new project and will be following his story closely over the next four years.”

Tingle graduated from Blue Hills in 1983. He was a captain in the U.S. Navy, and was selected in July 2009 as one of the nine members of the 20th NASA astronaut class. There were more than 3,500 applicants.