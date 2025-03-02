A Somerville show shares immigrants' stories, but fear is causing dropouts

A powerful production in Somerville aims to shift perspectives and build understanding by holding space for conversation and connection.

"Suitcase Stories" is a unique production with the intention of revealing the complex realities of immigration and breaking down division. But nearly half of the cast has dropped out - some over fears about their legal status and deportation.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Organizers say that this is a sign of how tense things are in immigrant communities right now and underscores the importance of sharing these stories.

Over 500 attendees heard firsthand accounts of leaving home, finding belonging and navigating cross-cultural experiences at the Somerville Theatre Sunday afternoon. The diverse lineup of six speakers includes a Tufts University music lecturer and an International Institute of New England case specialist. But nearly half the original cast dropped out.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"We did lose a couple of storytellers who were not feeling comfortable to be on stage and draw attention to themselves," Connie Chin, CEO of Global Arts Live, said.

Chin remembers getting up on the stage two years ago. She found it meaningful to connect with her cultural heritage and see her story resonate with others.

"It seems that people need to hear these stories. They need to feel the people behind the politics and policies and understand we are all people together and we support each other in community," Chin said.

All proceeds from the show support programs that help local immigrants resettle, find work and obtain citizenship.