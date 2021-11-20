Colder air has taken over across New England as we wake up to a hard freeze. Some of us experienced our coldest lows all season. Full sunshine Saturday afternoon will help to get rid of the frost, but we stay chilly with highs in the 40s. It won’t be quite as windy as yesterday, either.

Photos: A Sunny Saturday with Highs in the 40s, a Frosty Night Ahead

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Clouds slowly head in after sunset Saturday night and into Sunday morning. This means that our overnight lows stay milder in the 30s. Clouds thicken up Sunday afternoon as another system approaches from the Great Lakes. A few showers may be around Sunday, with milder highs in the 50s, as a southwest wind increases our temps and humidity levels.

The main chance for rain is Sunday night into Monday. This system may impact holiday travel across the Great Lakes and Midwest as light snow falls there this weekend. For us in New England we get all rain and some gusty winds (30 mph) by the time the system arrives. We don’t expect a lot of rain with this cold front Monday. Around half an inch of rainfall, in fact. Highs reach the mid 50s with a south breeze.

Colder air blasts across the northeast Tuesday and we turn blustery with highs around 40 and breezy. Mountain snow showers will be off and on with the cool airmass. No major issues are in the forecast for the rest of the week either. There’s dry weather, some sun and temps in the 40s through Thanksgiving Day. Another low pressure system may move in for Friday into Saturday, but the timing and details are still yet to be sorted out. Stay tuned!