A tale of two seasons: Saturday feels springlike before cold returns sunday

Brace yourself! We’re tracking a tale of two seasons this weekend here in Boston. In fact, Saturday will feel like spring, but winter makes a return by Sunday.

Some of us in the Commonwealth started the day with a few snowflakes. But as we continue moving through this Saturday, expect a few spotty showers here and there during the morning into the afternoon as a cold front swings through our area. We’re not expecting a washout. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s today. But gusty west winds will usher in some very cold air tonight into Sunday.

We’ll start the day on Sunday with temperatures in the teens. Highs will climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. That’s a HUGE difference from Saturday. And get this! Feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits and teens! Dress in layers! We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

More sun is expected on Monday, along with the cold. Morning temperatures will be in the teens. High will be in the low 30s.

The cooldown will be short lived. In fact, by Tuesday, highs will climb into the mid 40s. And by Wednesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s as a low pressure system pushes our way. Expect scattered showers Wednesday into early Thursday.

Have a great weekend!