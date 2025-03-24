Maine

A third person has now died in Maine crash that killed man, baby

The crash occurred on the evening of March 19 when a car left the roadway and struck a tree

By Marc Fortier

Lewiston Police

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but speed is believed to have been a factor

A woman who had been hospitalized in critical condition following a crash in Lewiston, Maine, last week has died, police said Monday.

Lewiston police said in an update on Facebook that Adaysia Read died while at Maine Medical Center as a result of injuries suffered in the March 19 crash, which also claimed the life of Read's 7-month-old daughter Kinsley Willigar and 20-year-old Tyrell Willigar.

The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on March 19 in the area of 393 Grove St. Lewiston police said a Toyota Corolla driven by Tyrell Willigar went off the road and struck a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Lewiston police, but they have said it appears that speed was a contributing factor.

