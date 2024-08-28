A timeline of the Shelby Hewitt case

Shelby Hewitt, the 32-year-old woman accused of pretending to be a Boston Public Schools student, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a lobby conference.

Court documents show that between 2021 and 2023, Hewitt posed as student as young as 13 while working as a social worker for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Here's a closer look at the timeline of events:

Dec. 6, 2021-Feb. 3, 2023

Hewitt allegedly carried out an elaborate scheme to enroll in multiple high schools, convincing the Boston Public School system and the state that she was a child as young as 13 while working for the Department of Children and Families. During this time, Hewitt allegedly bought the domain name @masstate.us and used it to create two fake DCF workers with phony email addresses and phone numbers. She then used an alias and the real identity of a child in state custody to enroll herself in the Walden Behavioral Treatment Center for an eating disorder and three different Boston Public Schools, where she received special education services. All while collecting her $54,000 salary from the state.

June 8, 2023

Hewitt enrolls in English High School in Jamaica Plain using the name Ellie Alessandra Blake.

Sometime between June 8-June 14, 2023

A man who claimed to be Hewitt’s father reported that his daughter (Hewitt) was being bullied at school and that he wanted to pull her out. This seemed odd to the school because the student had just been enrolled on June 8. Worried about a possible custodial issue with her parents, school officials reached out to the district for her paperwork.

June 14, 2023

The principal of English High School called 911 after administrators reviewed the student's paperwork and noticed some concerning discrepancies, including incorrect information on a Department of Children and Families form, where the letterhead was listed as the "Department of Children rind Families." They called the social worker listed on the document, but that worker did not exist. Boston police begin their criminal investigation.

June 15, 2023

State and local police on human trafficking teams conduct a search at an apartment in Jamaica Plain, where she lived with two other people. The search uncovered documents from her bedroom that had been submitted to juvenile court and the Department of Children and Families, which were allegedly used to enroll Hewitt into Boston Public Schools as two different people.

Around June 21, 2023

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper sends a letter to parents notifying them. She said the woman has been "discharged and is being ordered to stay away from Boston Public Schools (BPS) facilities."

June 26, 2023

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu calls the incident “extremely disturbing” in an interview on WBUR’s “Radio Boston.” She said there was no evidence any students were harmed.

June 27, 2023

An arrest warrant for Hewitt is filed in West Roxbury District Court, which listed four charges of forgery, two of false writing and one of identity fraud.

July 17, 2023

Hewitt turns herself in at a court – her first court appearance over the alleged fraud -- where her lawyer said she has a history of mental illness. Hewitt was held on $5,000 bond, which she posted. A judge gave her conditions, including keeping away from all schools, not contacting Boston Public School employees and having no contact with children who aren't immediate family members. Her lawyer, Timothy Flaherty, explained that Hewitt was in residential treatment before turning herself in.

Nov. 15, 2023

Hewitt indicted on forgery, common law forgery, uttering, larceny over $1200, ID theft, and false claims to employer charges.

Dec. 12, 2023

Hewitt arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court, pleading not guilty to nine indictments, where new details emerged around how she allegedly pretended to be a traumatized child with significant special educational and emotional needs.

