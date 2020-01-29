Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Speaks Out On Documentary Series

Shayanna Jenkins said she was unaware that the late New England Patriots tight end was bisexual in a GMA interview

Hernandez Police
AP

Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of former New England Patriots NFL football tight end Aaron Hernandez, arrives at Attleboro District Courtroom, on Wednesday, July 24, 2013, in Attleboro, Mass. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was in court for what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing, but prosecutors said the grand jury is still considering the evidence against him. A judge rescheduled the probable cause hearing for Aug. 22, after considering defense objections to a delay. (AP Photo/Bizuayehu Tesfaye)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The fiancee of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez spoke publicly for the first time since the release of a documentary series examining his life more than two years after he killed himself in his prison cell.

Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, said she was unaware that the late New England Patriots tight end was bisexual in an interview with "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.

Jenkins said she "would not have loved him differently'' if he had told her.
"Although I have a child with Aaron, I still can't tell you how he was feeling inside," Jenkins said. "No one can.''

Aaron Hernandez Jan 21

Aaron Hernandez Murder Victim's Lawyer Speaks Out Following Netflix Docu-Series

Aaron Hernandez Jan 16

Aaron Hernandez’s Netflix Docu-Series: 5 Bombshells About the Troubled NFL Star

Hernandez killed himself in 2017 while serving a life sentenced for murdering his friend, Odin Lloyd, in 2013. He had been acquitted of most charges in a separate double-murder case just a few days before his death.

After his death, doctors found Hernandez had advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease linked to head trauma.

CTE, which can be diagnosed only after death, has been found in more than 100 former NFL players and in dozens more athletes and members of the military who have been exposed to repetitive head trauma. The disease can lead to memory loss, depression and even suicide.

This article tagged under:

Aaron HernandezNFLNetflixPatriotsShayanna Jenkins
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us