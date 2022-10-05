Abandoned Chihuahua Reunites With People Who Saved Him

A chihuahua found abandoned in Malden, Massachusetts, earlier this year was reunited with rescuers at the Animal Rescue League of Boston on Wednesday.

Bailey, as he's been named, was found hiding in the bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail near Dell and Branch streets, the ARL said. He was filthy and emaciated, weighing just 2.7 pounds, and had scabs and bald spots in his fur. He also tested positive for Giardia, a parasite, suggesting he was living in unsanitary conditions. Bailey likely would not have survived if he hadn't been found, ARL officials said.

Instead, he was taken to the Malden Police Department and treated at an animal hospital in Charlestown before being transferred to ARL's Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Bailey continues to receive care but is doing much better.

"Bailey was named, believe it not, the lieutenant on duty at the time was Lt. Patricia Bailey and we named him Bailey. She took immediately liking to the dog and was very helpful in his recovery," Malden Police Department Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins explained.

Bailey is not currently up for adoption, but the hope is to have him ready to find a forever home in a month or so.