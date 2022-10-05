Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Malden

Abandoned Chihuahua Reunites With People Who Saved Him

Bailey the chihuahua was found emaciated and abandoned in Malden in the July heat

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

A chihuahua found abandoned in Malden, Massachusetts, earlier this year was reunited with rescuers at the Animal Rescue League of Boston on Wednesday.

Bailey, as he's been named, was found hiding in the bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail near Dell and Branch streets, the ARL said. He was filthy and emaciated, weighing just 2.7 pounds, and had scabs and bald spots in his fur. He also tested positive for Giardia, a parasite, suggesting he was living in unsanitary conditions. Bailey likely would not have survived if he hadn't been found, ARL officials said.

Instead, he was taken to the Malden Police Department and treated at an animal hospital in Charlestown before being transferred to ARL's Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Bailey continues to receive care but is doing much better.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Bailey was named, believe it not, the lieutenant on duty at the time was Lt. Patricia Bailey and we named him Bailey. She took immediately liking to the dog and was very helpful in his recovery," Malden Police Department Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins explained.

Bailey is not currently up for adoption, but the hope is to have him ready to find a forever home in a month or so.

Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More on pets

Massachusetts Sep 30

Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'

pets Sep 29

Study Finds Dogs Can Smell When You're Stressed

This article tagged under:

MaldenpetsAbandoned Dog
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us