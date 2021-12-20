Abandoned Dog That Was Rescued From Port-a-Potty in Brookline Has Been Adopted

A dog that was found abandoned inside a port-a-potty at a Brookline, Massachusetts, construction site earlier this month has found her forever home -- just in time for the holidays.

"From porta-potty to treats and folly: 'Princess Loo' has been adopted,' MSPCA Angell said on Twitter. "After hundreds (and hundreds) of inquiries, one of our most famous residents is now in a loving home."

The cheerful update from animal rescue officials comes less than two weeks after the sweet Corgi mix was found taped inside a box inside a port-a-potty at 19 Colchester Street. The dog -- who is 22 lbs. and believed to be about 5 years old -- was found unharmed and stable, but frightened, MSPCA officials said at the time. She wasn't wearing a collar or identification tags and doesn't have a microchip.

Princess Loo has spent the past 11 days recuperating at the MSPCA Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston, animal rescue officials said.

Out of several hundred people who applied to adopt her, shelter officials selected a woman named Donna who lives in western Massachusetts. According to the MSPCA, Donna -- who did not want her last name published -- was chosen because the team felt her quiet home was exactly the kind in which Loo will thrive.

The happy pair left the shelter Monday afternoon to begin their new life.