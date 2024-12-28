Massachusetts

Man found dead in Abington backyard; police investigating

What caused the man's death is under investigation, but prosecutors said it doesn't seem to be random

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A man's body was found in his backyard in Abington, Massachusetts, Friday night, and his death is under investigation, authorities said.

State and local police are investigating the 43-year-old's death, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Saturday. They didn't share the man's name or what's believed to have led to his death.

Police found the man's body about 7:25 p.m. Friday after being called to his home, on Plymouth Street near the Plymouth St. Baseball Field, for a wellbeing check, prosecutors said.

What caused the man's death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but prosecutors said it doesn't seem to be random.

They asked anyone with information about what happened to call police at 508-894-2584.

