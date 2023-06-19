Abington Depot Restaurant in North Abington has reopened

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A suburban restaurant in an historic location that shut down late last year has been reborn.

According to a source (Wayne Tucker), the Abington Depot Restaurant in North Abington is open once again, with social media posts indicating that the Railroad Street spot is now under new ownership. The previous owners, who ran the place for 23 years, said in December that "We have been struggling to keep up with the soaring costs to operate and it is no longer feasible. Not the way I saw it ending, but it is the reality."

The space in which the Abington Depot Restaurant resides is an old passenger and freight railroad depot that goes back to the 1890s.

The address for the Abington Depot Restaurant is 101 Railroad Street, Abington, MA, 02351.

