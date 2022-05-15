Abington High School Senior Fatally Struck By MBTA Commuter Rail Train

A high school senior was fatally struck by an MBTA commuter rail train late Friday night in Abington, Massachusetts, school and transit officials announced.

"It is with the deepest regret that I need to inform you that last night a tragic accident resulted in the death of our Abington High School Senior, Katelyn McCarthy," Abington Superintendent Peter Schafer said in a letter to the school community Saturday. "Words cannot express our heartfelt sadness for all members of the Abington community during this difficult time. We are here to help our students and the community in any way possible."

Schafer said crisis intervention team members and counselors will be available Saturday and Sunday between 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Abington High School for any student who wants to speak with someone surrounding this loss.

Additionally, counselors will be available when students return to school Monday and throughout the coming days and weeks, Schafer said.

According to MBTA Transit police, officers along with Abington Fire and EMS responded to the area of Birch Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

A preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was walking along the right of way when she was struck by the commuter rail train. She died from her injuries, transit police said without identifying the victim.

According to a statement from the Transit Police Department, foul play is not suspected in her death.

Transit police also noted that the equipment at the grade crossing was functioning properly at the time of the incident.

Transit police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.