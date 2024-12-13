3 people hurt after car slams into Abington home overnight

A car crashed into a home overnight in Abington, Massachusetts, sending three people to the hospital and leaving the home uninhabitable for the time being.

The Abington Fire department says the vehicle struck the High Street house around midnight.

People inside the home were in a different part of the house when the car struck and were not injured in the incident, the fire department said. Three people inside the vehicle were hurt though, and were taken to a local hospital.

The home was evacuated and power was cut to the house, the fire department said. It is uninhabitable at this time.

Further details were not immediately available, including further more details about those hurt, or what caused them to crash into the house.