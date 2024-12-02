Incident at train tracks closes Abington roads, delays Commuter Rail

An incident apparently involving a minivan that was hit by an MBTA commuter train in Abington, Massachusetts, has closed roads and impacted Commuter Rail service Monday afternoon.

Few details about what happened were immediately available, including whether anyone was hurt. The minivan, with damage to the driver's side, was seen alongside a stopped train, with firefighters and other first responders in the area.

Abington police said the incident involved a motor vehicle accident near North Avenue and the railroad, closing North Avenue and Birch Street, further down the tracks.

Trains on the MBTA Kingston Line weren't traveling between South Weymouth and Whitman stations, with shuttle buses replacing them, because of a vehicle on the train's right of way, the T said, after warning riders to expect delays.

