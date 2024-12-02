Massachusetts

Incident at train tracks closes Abington roads, delays Commuter Rail

Trains on the MBTA Kingston Line weren't traveling between South Weymouth and Whitman stations, with shuttle buses replacing them, because of a vehicle on the train's right of way, the T said

By Asher Klein

A damaged vehicle next to an MBTA Commuter Rail train and a fire truck in Abington, Massachusetts, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

An incident apparently involving a minivan that was hit by an MBTA commuter train in Abington, Massachusetts, has closed roads and impacted Commuter Rail service Monday afternoon.

Few details about what happened were immediately available, including whether anyone was hurt. The minivan, with damage to the driver's side, was seen alongside a stopped train, with firefighters and other first responders in the area.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Abington police said the incident involved a motor vehicle accident near North Avenue and the railroad, closing North Avenue and Birch Street, further down the tracks.

Trains on the MBTA Kingston Line weren't traveling between South Weymouth and Whitman stations, with shuttle buses replacing them, because of a vehicle on the train's right of way, the T said, after warning riders to expect delays.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More MBTA news

MBTA Nov 25

MBTA Red Line is now without slow zones for the first time in at least 20 years

MBTA Nov 22

Budget limitations could put MBTA improvements in slow zone, advocates fear

MBTA Nov 15

Teen arrested 6 days after shooting on MBTA Red Line platform in Boston

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMBTAMBTA Commuter Rail
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us