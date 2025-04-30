MBTA

SUV damaged in apparent crash with MBTA train in Abington

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or if anyone was hurt

By Asher Klein and Thea DiGiammerino

The scene of a train crash in Abington, Massachusetts, on April 30, 2025. A damaged, while car can be seen near the stopped train.
NBC10 Boston

An MBTA commuter train was stopped in Abington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a traffic accident, apparently involving the train.

Abington police said a car crash had closed Centre Avenue from Plymouth to Progress streets, writing on social media, "Please avoid the area and follow the instructions of public safety personnel." That's where Centre Avenue passes over train tracks, by Abington Station.

At the scene, a white SUV was seen damaged by a stopped MBTA train, with police nearby.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or if anyone was hurt. The MBTA said a pair of Commuter Rail Kingston Line trains were terminated or canceled because of a vehicle on the tracks.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to authorities, including the operator of the MBTA Commuter Rail, for more information.

