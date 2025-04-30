SUV damaged in apparent crash with MBTA train in Abington

An MBTA commuter train was stopped in Abington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a traffic accident, apparently involving the train.

Abington police said a car crash had closed Centre Avenue from Plymouth to Progress streets, writing on social media, "Please avoid the area and follow the instructions of public safety personnel." That's where Centre Avenue passes over train tracks, by Abington Station.

At the scene, a white SUV was seen damaged by a stopped MBTA train, with police nearby.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or if anyone was hurt. The MBTA said a pair of Commuter Rail Kingston Line trains were terminated or canceled because of a vehicle on the tracks.

❌ Kingston Line Train 1026 (12:45 pm from Kingston) is cancelled today due to a road vehicle on the right of way. The next inbound train will be Train 1028 (2:17pm from Kingston). — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) April 30, 2025

NBC10 Boston has reached out to authorities, including the operator of the MBTA Commuter Rail, for more information.