Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Abington

Delays Reported Due to Police Activity on Train Tracks in Abington

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

There is police activity on the train tracks in Abington, Massachusetts, causing delays for the MBTA's Kingston Line Commuter Rail.

A heavily damaged car can be seen right off the tracks.

An MBTA alert noted that a Kingston Line Train was terminated after Abington due to police activity on the tracks, but it did not give specifics of what happened.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Abington
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us