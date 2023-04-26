Delays Reported Due to Police Activity on Train Tracks in Abington

There is police activity on the train tracks in Abington, Massachusetts, causing delays for the MBTA's Kingston Line Commuter Rail.
A heavily damaged car can be seen right off the tracks.
An MBTA alert noted that a Kingston Line Train was terminated after Abington due to police activity on the tracks, but it did not give specifics of what happened.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
