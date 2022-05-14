Abortion Rights Activists to Rally on Boston Common Today

Abortion rights activists are set to gather on the Boston Common Saturday afternoon as part of the Boston Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action.

Following the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion to overturn the nearly 50-year precedent set by Roe v. Wade, protests against it are set to culminate today nationwide under the tag "Day of Action" through marches, rallies and other events in several cities to demonstrate support for reproductive rights.

The Boston Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action event is sponsored by Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts, Reproductive Equity Now, and the ACLU of Massachusetts.

The organizations have a history of supporting and fighting for reproductive rights causes. Back in 2020, they successfully secured state legislation that ensures abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts. Currently, they have been working on ensuring accessible and affordable abortion care throughout Massachusetts.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Many advocates and elected leaders like Sen. Edward J. Markey, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey are expected to attend the event.

The demonstrations will take place on Boston Common around 12 p.m. today and will coincide with abortion rights rallies scheduled across the country.