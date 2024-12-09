About 100 families displaced by fire at Westborough apartment building

Approximately 100 families were displaced by a fire at an apartment building in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Westborough fire officials said in a Facebook post around 10:30 a.m. that they were working at a building fire at 293 Turnpike Road on the seventh floor. The fire had been knocked down, but they said the building sustained major water damage.

No further details were immediately released.