Massachusetts

About 100 families displaced by fire at Westborough apartment building

The fire was extinguished but the building sustained heavy water damage

By Marc Fortier

Westborough Fire

Approximately 100 families were displaced by a fire at an apartment building in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Westborough fire officials said in a Facebook post around 10:30 a.m. that they were working at a building fire at 293 Turnpike Road on the seventh floor. The fire had been knocked down, but they said the building sustained major water damage.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

No further details were immediately released.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 41 mins ago

Boston tax drama escalates as state senator delays action again over ‘false' info

Beverly 5 hours ago

Sgt. Jeremy Cole to be remembered during wake, law enforcement walk Monday

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us