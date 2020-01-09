Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Iran

About 200 Rally to Call for Diplomacy Between US and Iran

NBC10 Boston

A couple of hundred people rallied near Boston on Thursday to call for diplomacy to prevail between the United States and Iran following an American strike that killed the top Iranian general.

On a bitterly cold evening, around 200 people marched through Cambridge, carrying hand-printed signs that read: "Hands off Iran" and "No war with Iran." They then gathered to listen to speeches.

President Donald Trump authorized the targeted killing last week of Qassem Soleimani. Iran responded this week by firing more than a dozen missiles on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. No one was hurt.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 25 mins ago

BabySteps Program Seeks to Help Children Attend College

Encore Boston Harbor 3 hours ago

Encore Boston Harbor Looks to Replace Workers With Automatic Drink Makers

In the immediate aftermath of the U.S. strike, many feared the two nations would go to war. But tensions have since eased somewhat since Trump signaled he would not retaliate militarily for Iran's strikes.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

IranMassachusettsCambridge
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us